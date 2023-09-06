Economists cut Singapore’s 2023 growth forecast to 1%: MAS survey

SINGAPORE: Private sector economists have cut their forecast for Singapore’s economic growth this year to 1 per cent, down from an earlier projection in June of 1.4 per cent.

A slowdown in the external growth environment was cited as the top downside risk, with economists also flagging inflationary pressures and slowing growth in China.

These findings were released on Wednesday (Sep 6) in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) latest survey of professional forecasters. A total of 22 economists and analysts responded to the survey.

The growth estimate of 1 per cent in the latest survey falls within the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s (MTI) GDP forecast of between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent.

This range was narrowed from a previous forecast of 0.5 to 2.5 per cent, with MTI saying in August that it sees a “weak” external demand outlook for the rest of the year.