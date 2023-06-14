Economists cut Singapore's 2023 growth forecast to 1.4% amid global slowdown: MAS survey

SINGAPORE: Private sector economists have cut their forecast for Singapore's economic growth this year to 1.4 per cent, down from their March projection of 1.9 per cent.

The findings from the latest survey of professional forecasters were released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday (Jun 14). The survey was sent out on May 25.

Spillovers from an external growth slowdown emerged as the most cited downside risk to domestic outlook, as identified by 61 per cent of the 24 respondents. It was most frequently ranked as the top downside risk.

The respondents also flagged inflationary pressures and an escalation in geopolitical tensions as risks to the domestic growth outlook.

China in May banned US semiconductor giant Micron from selling chips to its key domestic industries, marking yet another escalation in the tense relations between both countries.

Last month, some private sector economists said Singapore faces a "high risk" of slipping into a technical recession in the second quarter of this year.