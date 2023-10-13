Singapore's economy grew 0.7% in Q3, improvement on previous quarter: Advance estimates

SINGAPORE: Singapore's economy grew 0.7 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, faster than the 0.5 per cent growth in the preceding quarter, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday (Oct 13).

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 1 per cent, faster than the 0.1 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

The advance GDP estimates for the third quarter are computed largely from data in July and August – the first two months of the third quarter.

They are intended as an early indication of GDP growth in the quarter and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data becomes available, said MTI.

SECTOR PERFORMANCES

The manufacturing sector contracted by 5 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, compared with the 7.7 per cent contraction in the previous quarter.

"The weak performance of the sector was due to output declines across all the manufacturing clusters, except for the transport engineering cluster," MTI said.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the sector grew by 0.2 per cent, a turnaround from the 1.5 per cent contraction in the second quarter.