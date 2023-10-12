Police investigating woman who became verbally abusive to SGH staff after being told to wear mask

SINGAPORE: Police investigations are ongoing after a woman became verbally abusive towards a Singapore General Hospital (SGH) staff when told to wear a mask, the hospital said on Thursday (Oct 12).

The patient had "displayed aggressive behaviour" towards the hospital staff on duty at the emergency department on Oct 10, said Associate Professor Kenneth Tan, Head and Senior Consultant at SGH's Department of Emergency Medicine.

While assessing the patient for entry into the emergency department, she was handed a mask after the staff noticed that she was not wearing one.

"She refused to put on and became abusive when our staff reminded her about the ministry guidelines on mask-wearing in hospitals," said Assoc Prof Tan.

Police were called in after the patient's abusive behaviour persisted despite the efforts and repeated attempts by the hospital's clinical and security team to calm her down, he added.

About two hours from the time she arrived at the hospital's emergency department, the patient was discharged after being thoroughly reviewed by SGH's clinical team.

In a video posted on social media, an investigating officer is seen asking the patient filming the video if she had spouted expletives at the nurse.

The patient claims that she had waited three hours at the hospital after her leg was injured in a traffic accident and was not seen by a doctor.

She also claims that the nurse told her she was "not a Singaporean" and thus did not have the right to seek treatment at the hospital.