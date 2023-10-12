Police investigating woman who became verbally abusive to SGH staff after being told to wear mask
The woman claims that the nurse told her she was "not a Singaporean" and thus did not have the right to seek treatment at the hospital.
SINGAPORE: Police investigations are ongoing after a woman became verbally abusive towards a Singapore General Hospital (SGH) staff when told to wear a mask, the hospital said on Thursday (Oct 12).
The patient had "displayed aggressive behaviour" towards the hospital staff on duty at the emergency department on Oct 10, said Associate Professor Kenneth Tan, Head and Senior Consultant at SGH's Department of Emergency Medicine.
While assessing the patient for entry into the emergency department, she was handed a mask after the staff noticed that she was not wearing one.
"She refused to put on and became abusive when our staff reminded her about the ministry guidelines on mask-wearing in hospitals," said Assoc Prof Tan.
Police were called in after the patient's abusive behaviour persisted despite the efforts and repeated attempts by the hospital's clinical and security team to calm her down, he added.
About two hours from the time she arrived at the hospital's emergency department, the patient was discharged after being thoroughly reviewed by SGH's clinical team.
In a video posted on social media, an investigating officer is seen asking the patient filming the video if she had spouted expletives at the nurse.
The patient claims that she had waited three hours at the hospital after her leg was injured in a traffic accident and was not seen by a doctor.
She also claims that the nurse told her she was "not a Singaporean" and thus did not have the right to seek treatment at the hospital.
Masking is required in all clinical areas in the hospital to protect patients and staff, said Assoc Prof Tan.
"This is particularly important in the emergency department where there are many ill and vulnerable patients. By refusing to wear a mask, the patient had put others around her, particularly our vulnerable patients, at risk," he added.
"Her behaviour was disruptive to the operations as the hospital had to deploy more manpower to attend to the case at the expense of other emergency department patients who were waiting to be seen."
Assoc Prof Tan added that SGH has zero tolerance for any form of abuse and harassment, either physical or verbal, towards its staff.
"The hospital will not hesitate to take appropriate actions against abusive behaviour as our colleagues deserve a safe and respectful working environment," he said.
"Our priority now is to provide support to our affected colleagues, and ensure that the emotional and psychological well-being of our team are taken care of."
Assoc Prof Tan We reiterated that everyone at the emergency department will receive the care required, and thanked netizens who have expressed their understanding and support towards the staff who were verbally abusive, as well as the police for their support.
"We respect our patients who entrust their care in us. For this to take place, it is important to have mutual respect and trust," he said.
"We are grateful to the vast majority of our patients whom we partner closely with to provide a more pleasant and caring environment, not only for our patients and also for our colleagues."