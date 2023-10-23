50 people under investigation after Geylang multi-agency raids

SINGAPORE: A total of 50 people - comprising 47 men and three women aged between 21 and 73 - are being investigated for various offences after enforcement operations in Singapore's Geylang area, the police said in a news release on Monday (Oct 23).

The 11-day multi-agency raids, led by Bedok Police Division, took place between Sep 29 and Oct 9.

In one operation against illegal gambling, officers from the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) raided an industrial building unit along Sims Avenue.

Twenty-four men and one woman are now being probed for offences under the Gambling Control Act, and more than S$4,000 in cash and gambling paraphernalia were seized.

Those found guilty of gambling with others in an unlawful place could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months or both. If guilty of conducting unlawful betting, gaming or lottery operations, the offender could be fined up to S$200,000 and jailed up to five years.