Singapore government to contribute US$100,000 to support relief efforts in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka
Uprooted trees lie along damaged buildings on Dec 4, following a landslide in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka. (File photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara)

Chelsea Ong
12 Dec 2025 04:46PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2025 05:19PM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore government will contribute US$100,000 (S$129,000) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) public fundraising efforts for the humanitarian crisis resulting from the recent cyclone in Sri Lanka. 

The contribution will supplement the SRC’s pledge of S$50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Friday (Dec 12). 

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan have also written to Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath respectively to convey their condolences over the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by the cyclone, MFA said. 

Cyclone Ditwah, which hit Sri Lanka two weeks ago, triggered widespread flooding and landslides across the island.

More than two million people in Sri Lanka – about 10 per cent of the population – have been affected by the cyclone, the worst on the island this century. At least 639 people were killed and some 200 people are still missing.

The United Nations on Thursday called on international donors to help provide assistance to Sri Lanka.

Dissanayake has said the Sri Lankan government cannot fund reconstruction alone and has appealed for foreign assistance. 

The UN's top envoy to the country, Marc-Andre Franche, announced plans for a US$35.3 million emergency fund, of which US$9.5 million has been secured with international donors like the European Union, Switzerland, United States and Britain pledging funds.

Source: CNA/co

