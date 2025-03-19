Singapore 'gravely concerned' about resumption of hostilities in Gaza

Massive strikes by Israel in Gaza on Tuesday killed more than 400 people, with health authorities there reporting many women and children among the casualties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned that the strikes were "only the beginning" and that future negotiations with Hamas "will take place only under fire".

Hamas, which still holds 59 of the 250 or so hostages that Israel said the group seized in its Oct 7, 2023 attack, accused Israel of jeopardising efforts by mediators to negotiate a permanent deal to end the fighting, but the group made no threat of retaliation.

The strikes came after the two sides were unable to agree on the next steps of a truce that began in January, with Hamas demanding negotiations for a second phase, which should lead to a lasting ceasefire.

Israel had sought to extend the first phase, cutting off aid and electricity to Gaza over the deadlock.

"The delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza should not be impeded. We urge all parties to resume negotiations towards a permanent ceasefire," said the MFA spokesperson.