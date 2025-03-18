Israel conducting 'extensive strikes' on Gaza, Hamas says Netanyahu unilaterally ending ceasefire

Israel's military announced on Tuesday (Mar 18) that it was carrying out "extensive strikes" on the Gaza Strip, as ceasefire negotiations have stalled.

In a post on Telegram, the Israeli army said it was currently "conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip", adding that further details would follow.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he instructed the military to take "strong action" against Hamas in Gaza in response to the group's refusal to release hostages and rejection of all ceasefire proposals.

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

A senior Hamas official told Reuters on Tuesday that Israel was unilaterally ending the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Hamas also said Netanyahu was exposing hostages in Gaza to an unknown fate.

US President Donald Trump's administration was consulted by Israel about the strikes, a White House spokesperson told Fox News' Hannity show on Monday night.