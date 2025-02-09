Released Thai hostages return to Bangkok after being held for over a year in Gaza

BANGKOK: Five Thai workers, released after being held hostage for over a year in Gaza, arrived in Bangkok on Sunday (Feb 9).

Sarusak Rumnao, 32, Watchara Sriaoun, 33, Sathian Suwannakham, 35, Pongsak Thaenna, 36, and Bannawat Saethao, 27, were freed on Jan 30 as part of an exchange arrangement.

They were the second batch of Thai hostages released since the war broke out.

During an earlier ceasefire in November 2023, 23 Thai nationals were released in a deal negotiated between Thailand and Hamas, with assistance from Qatar and Iran.

All five men were assessed at a hospital outside Tel Aviv prior to their return.

Four of them were joined by one relative each earlier this week.

The trip was sponsored by the Israeli government, according to the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv.