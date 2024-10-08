‘I want him to come home quickly’: Father of Thai worker captured by Hamas a year ago longs for his return

ADVOCATING FOR RELEASE OF HOSTAGES

In its press briefing last week, the Thai Foreign Ministry did not provide any new updates on the remaining hostages but reiterated its continued efforts to bring them home.



“I would like to underline that the Thai government will continue to exert all possible efforts to advocate for our remaining Thai hostages in Gaza,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura.



“We continue to be in touch with key players in the region to discuss and seek their good auspices towards the release of Thai hostages. That is also the reason why we continue to call for a return to negotiations and an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, including Thai nationals in Gaza.”



Wilas told CNA that Thai officials initially checked in on his missing son, and paid the family a compensation of about US$750.



Since then, he has heard little news, despite repeated and costly follow-ups.



“There were dozens of times that I had to revise the documents (for legal proof) and they were being sent back and forth,” said Wilas, who has spent more than 7,000 baht (US$212) on legal fees alone.



“I have made so many trips and I had to rent a car to go to the Provincial Labour Office in Buriram, which cost me 1,200 baht every time, to submit the documents. These are all costs and I didn’t have enough (to cover them), so I had to borrow.”



Yet, his biggest wish is for his son to return alive.



“If my son is alive, whenever Israel can get the hostages released, I want (him) to come home quickly to (his) hometown,” he said.

“Most importantly, I want my son to be ordained (as a Buddhist monk) for his mum who died when he was away,” he said, as he wiped away a tear.

Thais believe a religious ceremony will cleanse the soul from evil after a horrific ordeal.

"This is the deepest desire in my life," said Wilas. "If he comes back, I will host the ordination ceremony.”