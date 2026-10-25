Singapore haze: Air quality unhealthy, PM2.5 readings elevated across country

SINGAPORE: Air quality remained unhealthy across Singapore on Sunday (Oct 25), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings ranging from 105 to 142 at 6am.

Hourly PM2.5 readings, meanwhile, were elevated in all five regions of the country, ranging from 58 to 78.

In its evening advisory on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 24-hour PSI for Sunday was expected to range from 80 to 130, spanning the good to moderate and unhealthy bands.

"Winds are expected to blow from the southwest or west, which could limit transport of smoke haze to Singapore," the agency said, adding that expected showers over Singapore and the surrounding region could help with haze conditions.

The winds are expected to continue blowing from the southwest or west on Monday and Tuesday.

"With showers expected over Singapore and the vicinity, the haze situation is likely to improve," said NEA.