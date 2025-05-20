Logo
Singapore

Singapore helps rescue 30 people after fishing vessel capsizes 27km from Pedra Branca
Singapore helps rescue 30 people after fishing vessel capsizes 27km from Pedra Branca
File photo of Pedra Branca.
Ng Hong Siang
20 May 2025 01:04PM
SINGAPORE: Singapore coordinated the rescue of 30 people from a capsized fishing vessel on Tuesday (May 20) morning, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

In a statement, MPA said that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) was informed at about 7.20am of the incident by the Hong Kong-registered container ship Cosco Development.

Indonesia-registered vessel Facific Memory II had capsized about 27km north-east of Pedra Branca, which falls within Singapore's maritime search and rescue region.

The MRCC coordinated the search and rescue and issued navigational broadcasts for vessels in the area to help. It also alerted Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency and Malaysia's MRCC.

Singapore directed Liberia-registered bulk carrier Andros Spirit to rescue the people in the water. All 30 people were rescued, MPA said, adding that no Singaporeans were involved in the incident.

Those rescued disembarked at Batam, Indonesia.

Source: CNA/nh

Related Topics

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore indonesia
