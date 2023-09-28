Singapore Land Authority unveils plans to deepen geospatial capabilities, including building talent pipeline

SINGAPORE: Singapore is making several moves to deepen its geospatial capabilities, including getting people to adopt geospatial technology and information in their day-to-day activities.

Geospatial information is already used quite prevalently today, but more can be done, experts told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Tuesday (Sep 26).

“When you move from place to place, when you drive, you do use the GPS (Global Positioning System). When you want to look for restaurants and so on, you look at a map and you search for places,” said Mr Sin Lye Chong from the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), the national geospatial agency.

“But we believe that there's a lot more to geospatial capabilities than these areas.”

Mr Sin, the assistant chief executive of geospatial and engagement at SLA, pointed out that the teaching of subjects is made more interesting using geospatial data.

This is done not just in geography but also in other subjects such as social studies and history, “where we use story maps to tell stories about locations in Singapore, (and) how they have evolved over the years”, he added.