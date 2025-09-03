Singapore to require Meta to implement measures targeting impersonation scams on Facebook in first such directive

SINGAPORE: Singapore will require Meta to implement measures addressing government official impersonation scams (GOIS) on Facebook in a first such directive under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA), Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said on Wednesday (Sep 3).

He announced this on the second day of the Global Anti-Scam Summit Asia 2025, held in Singapore by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), an international non-profit aimed at protecting consumers worldwide from scams and online fraud.

Meta will be required to put in place measures to address scam advertisements, accounts, profiles and business pages impersonating key government office holders on Facebook as part of enhanced measures by the government against such scams.

“We are issuing it to Meta because Facebook is the top platform used by scammers for such impersonation scams, and the police has assessed that more decisive action is required to curb these scams,” Mr Goh said.

The move came as GOIS scams surged by about 200 per cent year-on-year in the first half of this year to more than 1,760 cases.

Losses from such scams also rose by 90 per cent to about S$126 million (US$97 million). On average, each GOIS scam resulted in a loss of about S$72,000.

“For some victims, this could be their life savings, and fundamentally cripple their retirement plans,” Mr Goh said.

Failure by Meta to comply with the directive may result in stiff penalties of up to S$1 million in fines.

“We will continue to work closely with Meta to fight GOIS as part of the wider range of ongoing collaboration with MHA and police on other anti-scam initiatives,” Mr Goh added.

The directive is part of Singapore’s anti-scam strategy comprising of four pillars – pre-emptive prevention and blocking, reporting and detection, firm action against scammers and public education.

Under the first pillar, the government will also continue to review the adequacy of anti-scam requirements imposed on online platforms, he added.



Mr Goh also noted that the number of scam cases on TikTok rose by 240 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The platform has been designated by the police as a designated online service with effect from Sep 1, Mr Goh said.

This means the social media platform will need to comply with the Online Communication Services Code of Practice by Feb 28, 2026. TikTok will be required to implement the appropriate systems, processes and measures to proactively disrupt scams.