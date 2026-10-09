Singapore condemns Houthi attacks on civilian aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday (Oct 9) condemned the recent attacks by Yemen's Houthis on civilian aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

"Such attacks are unacceptable and cannot be justified," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Houthis on Thursday announced attacks targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh's airport.

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said on Friday that three Saudi nationals were killed and several people were injured in two attacks on the airport on Thursday.

Witnesses at King Khalid International Airport said that a plane belonging to national flag carrier Saudia had cracks and holes in its fuselage.

The confirmed casualties come after Saudi authorities had said on Wednesday that three people were killed in earlier strikes this week on King Khalid International Airport and Abha airport in the southwest of the country.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree also said the group launched missiles at an airport in Najran and an airbase in Khamis Mushait on Thursday.