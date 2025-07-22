Singapore Mint launches SG60 National Day collection

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Mint on Tuesday (Jul 22) unveiled the second release of its SG60 collection to commemorate Singapore’s 60th year of independence.

The SG60 National Day collection, created in collaboration with the National Day Parade, features commemorative medallions, multi-functional pins and a fine gold ingot.

It includes 24K gold-plated and 999 fine silver medallions, four-piece multi-functional pin set with a free cross-body strap and one gram fine gold ingot featuring the NDP mascot August the Merlion.

The gold-plated medallion costs S$30 (US$23) while the fine silver medallion retails for S$40. The pin set is priced at S$20 while the fine gold ingot costs S$208.

Some of the items are sold at a special price until Aug 24.

Each piece was “thoughtfully designed to embody the spirit of celebration and iconic symbols of the National Day”, the Singapore Mint said.

“Drawing inspiration from key moments and symbols that have shaped the nation's journey, the collection resonates with generations of Singaporeans, capturing the pride and unity of the occasion.”