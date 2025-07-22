Singapore Mint launches SG60 National Day collection

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Mint on Tuesday (Jul 22) unveiled the second release of its SG60 collection to commemorate Singapore’s 60th year of independence.
The SG60 National Day collection, created in collaboration with the National Day Parade, features commemorative medallions, multi-functional pins and a fine gold ingot.
It includes 24K gold-plated and 999 fine silver medallions, four-piece multi-functional pin set with a free cross-body strap and one gram fine gold ingot featuring the NDP mascot August the Merlion.
The gold-plated medallion costs S$30 (US$23) while the fine silver medallion retails for S$40. The pin set is priced at S$20 while the fine gold ingot costs S$208.
Some of the items are sold at a special price until Aug 24.
Each piece was “thoughtfully designed to embody the spirit of celebration and iconic symbols of the National Day”, the Singapore Mint said.
“Drawing inspiration from key moments and symbols that have shaped the nation's journey, the collection resonates with generations of Singaporeans, capturing the pride and unity of the occasion.”
The new collection comes after the launch of other commemorative collections such as the Singapore Botanic Gardens medallions and the first SG60 collection featuring medallions representing five historic districts.
Raffles Mint Collectibles, a branch of the Singapore Mint, also launched its own SG60 collection with a pop-culture twist.
The collection features characters like Sanrio, Peanuts and Mr Merlion showcased on 24K gold-plated keychains, gold foil frames, figurines, lifestyle accessories and blind box medallions.
Each piece, presented in batik-inspired packaging, serves as a tribute to Singapore’s iconic landmarks and nostalgic moments, the Singapore Mint said.
“From Changi Airport to the Dragon Playground, global characters bring local favourites to life in one-of-a-kind SG60 designs.”
Nine-in-one souvenir sets of the Singapore Bird Series currency notes are also available.
The notes, issued between 1976 to 1984, represent Singapore’s second series of circulation currency.
The collectibles are limited to mintages of 1,888 gold sets and 6,888 silver sets.
“The birds featured on these notes symbolise strength, adaptability, and independence - qualities that mirrored the young Singapore as it soared towards greater progress,” the Singapore Mint said.
Products are available online and at the Singapore Mint retail outlets.