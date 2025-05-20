Singapore, the Netherlands mark 60 years of bilateral ties with new economic partnerships

“These early investments reflect the long-standing trust and cooperation between our two countries,” Ms Fu said.

The Netherlands is now Singapore's second largest European Union investor and the second largest investment destination for Singapore within the bloc, she said, adding that both countries are strengthening collaboration in sustainability, digitalisation and innovation.

“Initiatives like the Singapore-Rotterdam green and digital shipping corridor … reflect our shared ambition to pioneer solutions in areas such as sustainable shipping, advanced manufacturing and smart mobility," added Ms Fu, who is also Minister for Sustainability and the Environment.

SEMICONDUCTOR PARTNERSHIPS

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Dutch manufacturer of lithography equipment SCIL Nanoimprint and Singapore Deep-Tech Alliance (SDTA), a locally-based venture investor focusing on developing and supporting cutting-edge technologies.

The MOU will allow SCIL, which makes advanced nanoimprint lithography equipment, to expand into Singapore and the Southeast Asian region via SDTA’s partnership with another Dutch venture investor HighTechXL.

HighTechXL counts ASML, the world's biggest supplier of computer chip-making equipment, among its shareholders and investors.

Another tie-up is between Dutch company Sioux Technologies and local firm Applied Angstrom Technology Pte Ltd.

Both companies signed a Letter of Intent for a research and development programme. They will be collaborating on a joint semiconductor control platform.

TOURISM VENTURES

An agreement was also signed between Dutch company Meetingselect, a global meeting and event venue booking marketplace, and local hospitality group Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR).

Both firms are working on a global venue partnership, with Meetingselect’s customers being offered destination experiences and venues via MHR’s 145 hotels and properties worldwide.

Another tourism collaboration was marked by a contract signing between local software company GlobalTix and Dutch-founded travel app and telecom provider Firsty.

Both companies are now able to increase reach and access for their users by tapping on each other's technologies to provide booking and ticketing services.

BILATERAL SUPPORT VITAL FOR EXPANSION

Two other Singapore companies that have integrated their businesses in the Netherlands told CNA about their positive experience with setting up operations, as well as the support they received from government agencies in both countries.

Local battery manufacturer Durapower expanded to the Netherlands a decade ago and has been operating there since, aligning with the European country's push for electrification.

The firm started off by powering electric buses and trucks.