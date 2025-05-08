PM Wong congratulates Canadian PM Carney on winning federal election

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (May 8) congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his victory in the recent federal election.

Mr Carney's Liberal Party retained power in the country's election in April, but fell short of forming a majority government.

In his letter to Mr Carney, Mr Wong extended his "warmest congratulations" to his Canadian counterpart. He also wished Mr Carney success in his new role, and said he looks forward to meeting him again soon.

"The Canadian people have placed their trust in you and the Liberal Party to lead them during this period of change. Your deep experience and steady leadership will serve you well as you guide Canada through the challenges ahead," Mr Wong said.

He noted Singapore and Canada's close and longstanding partnership, and that 2025 marked 60 years of diplomatic relations between the countries.

This is "a milestone anchored by strategic trust and cooperation" in wide-ranging areas such as trade, security, climate action, and people-to-people ties, said Mr Wong.

"We are also working closely on emerging areas like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and cybersecurity."

Singapore and Canada also share a strong commitment to multilateralism and free trade, having both been members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership since it came into force in 2018.

"Singapore looks forward to continuing our work with Canada and other like-minded partners to uphold an open and rules-based trading system," said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong also extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the car attack at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver that killed at least 11 people aged between 5 and 65, injuring dozens more.

"I hope for the swift and full recovery of all those who were injured," Mr Wong said.