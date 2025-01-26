Waterproof drone, hull climbing robot now part of Police Coast Guard arsenal in tackling maritime threats
The Diodon drone can be thrown into the water and launched from there. Even if it lands upside down on the surface, it can flip itself over, before taking off into the sky.
SINGAPORE: A drone is tossed into the water from a Police Coast Guard (PCG) boat in the south of Singapore. In seconds, it takes off from the surface into the sky, flying towards an oil tanker which had been hijacked by pirates.
Its observations are relayed to a team of operatives diving in the waters below. Approaching the vessel, they deploy a robot that uses its magnetic tracks to attach to and ascend the hull of the ship.
The robot hooks a ladder onto a railing on the deck of the vessel, which the operatives stealthily climb up. Upon boarding the tanker, they head for the engine room, where they subdue the pirates and take back control of the vessel.
This may just have been a drill conducted at the PCG’s Brani Base, but the drone and hull climbing robot are real innovations helping the unit improve its operations.
COVERT MARITIME MISSIONS
The team is from the PCG’s elite Special Task Squadron (STS), comprising highly trained operatives who carry out covert and specialised missions in the maritime environment both day and night.
They have to be exceptionally fit, as their work involves long durations of strenuous underwater activities in extreme water conditions.
STS operatives are skilled in operating underwater propulsion devices, advanced communication systems and sophisticated underwater imaging and sonar equipment.
The team also leverages technology and innovation to carry out its operations, said Superintendent Lee Ting Wei, the PCG’s head of operations and security.
“One of the latest equipment we will be using is the Diodon drone, which enhances real-time aerial surveillance, while the SPYDER hull climbing robot helps with tactical ship boarding and covert insertion,” he said.
“These devices allow STS to gain tactical advantages, improve safety and success for complex and risky maritime special operations.”
EYE IN THE SKY
The Diodon drone helps the STS operatives overcome surveillance blind spots, as it is able to move closer to the target vessels and provide real-time aerial footage and sharper optical imagery.
It can also avoid obstacles such as other vessels that could obstruct their view, giving them a more comprehensive understanding of the operational environment.
One unique feature is that the drone can be thrown into the water and launched from there. Even if it lands upside down on the surface, it can flip itself over, before taking off into the sky.
“This enhanced capability is expected to significantly improve STS tactical commanders' situational awareness and decision-making processes,” according to the PCG.
The drone is currently in a trial phase, being evaluated by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency's Robotics, Automation & Unmanned Systems Centre of Expertise.
Besides improving surveillance and decision-making, it is also expected to improve safety by potentially reducing the need for high-risk cover fire operations.
It can also be deployed quickly within a minute, and with a flight time of 30 minutes, brings more operational flexibility to the STS on the waters.
“By leveraging unmanned aerial technology, the STS stands to gain substantial improvements in their operational capabilities,” according to the PCG.
BOARDING SHIPS BETTER
Another robot currently already being used in operations by the STS is the hull climbing robot, dubbed the SPYDER.
It uses magnetic tracks to attach itself to the hull of the vessel, before ascending vertically.
It is wireless and modular, which means its functions and features can be switched according to operational needs.
“Currently, ship boarding capabilities are limited to the height limitations of STS ship boarding equipment and would require operators to physically operate the equipment,” according to the PCG.
The SPYDER therefore gives STS operatives the option to covertly board large vessels by remotely deploying a caving ladder with a hook to help attach it to the railings.
It also reduces physical exertion in the boarding phase, allowing the operatives to focus on other facets of the mission.
The hull climbing robot can also be deployed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions on a target vessel.