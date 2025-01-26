Waterproof drone, hull climbing robot now part of Police Coast Guard arsenal in tackling maritime threats

SINGAPORE: A drone is tossed into the water from a Police Coast Guard (PCG) boat in the south of Singapore. In seconds, it takes off from the surface into the sky, flying towards an oil tanker which had been hijacked by pirates.

Its observations are relayed to a team of operatives diving in the waters below. Approaching the vessel, they deploy a robot that uses its magnetic tracks to attach to and ascend the hull of the ship.

The robot hooks a ladder onto a railing on the deck of the vessel, which the operatives stealthily climb up. Upon boarding the tanker, they head for the engine room, where they subdue the pirates and take back control of the vessel.

This may just have been a drill conducted at the PCG’s Brani Base, but the drone and hull climbing robot are real innovations helping the unit improve its operations.

COVERT MARITIME MISSIONS

The team is from the PCG’s elite Special Task Squadron (STS), comprising highly trained operatives who carry out covert and specialised missions in the maritime environment both day and night.

They have to be exceptionally fit, as their work involves long durations of strenuous underwater activities in extreme water conditions.

STS operatives are skilled in operating underwater propulsion devices, advanced communication systems and sophisticated underwater imaging and sonar equipment.