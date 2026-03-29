Singapore police unveils new tactical strike vehicles and water cannon fleet

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has introduced a new fleet of vehicles to bolster its public order and security capabilities when responding to major incidents.

The new tactical strike vehicles, which have been in operation since earlier this week, replace part of the fleet commissioned in 2023. SPF has also deployed new water cannon vehicles to replace models that had been in service for 20 years.

Both were developed in collaboration with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency’s Vehicle and Weapons Systems Centre of Expertise.

Speaking to the media at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai, Superintendent of Police Mohamed Adnan, head of operations and special operations command, said: “These vehicle platforms ensure we are able to provide a swift and effective response to any public order or public security incident.”

TACTICAL STRIKE VEHICLES

The upgraded tactical strike vehicles combine protection, mobility and stand-off firepower, and introduce two new features not found in the previous fleet: a riot control system and a barricade remover.

