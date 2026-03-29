Singapore police unveils new tactical strike vehicles and water cannon fleet
The new water cannon vehicles come with enhanced features including an anti-fatigue monitor and a 360-degree crowd-repelling system.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has introduced a new fleet of vehicles to bolster its public order and security capabilities when responding to major incidents.
The new tactical strike vehicles, which have been in operation since earlier this week, replace part of the fleet commissioned in 2023. SPF has also deployed new water cannon vehicles to replace models that had been in service for 20 years.
Both were developed in collaboration with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency’s Vehicle and Weapons Systems Centre of Expertise.
Speaking to the media at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai, Superintendent of Police Mohamed Adnan, head of operations and special operations command, said: “These vehicle platforms ensure we are able to provide a swift and effective response to any public order or public security incident.”
TACTICAL STRIKE VEHICLES
The upgraded tactical strike vehicles combine protection, mobility and stand-off firepower, and introduce two new features not found in the previous fleet: a riot control system and a barricade remover.
Mounted at the front of the vehicle, the barricade remover can push aside obstacles to clear a path for responding police units and enable emergency services to reach the injured promptly.
The riot control system gives officers a range of less-lethal options, including a long-range acoustic device and grenade launchers that fire non-lethal munitions – allowing them to engage from a safe distance and reduce the risk of injury.
The system also serves as a visible deterrent to help de-escalate volatile situations.
WATER CANNON VEHICLES
Several enhancements have been made to improve the water cannon vehicles' effectiveness, safety and ease of use.
Each water monitor is fitted with an independent targeting camera with zoom capabilities, allowing officers to identify and aim at targets more accurately – an improvement over previous models that relied on officers manually spotting targets. The monitors also have a longer range than their predecessors.
A 360-degree crowd-repelling system has been added to help officers disperse crowds more effectively while improving crew protection. The vehicles can also address fire-related threats during operations.
On the safety front, the vehicles are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems including blind-spot detection, collision warnings and lane-departure alerts.
An anti-fatigue monitor tracks driver alertness and issues audio-visual warnings. Ergonomic improvements have also been made to the interior and exterior of the crew compartments.