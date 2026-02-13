About 3,000 bets received double payouts from Singapore Pools after technical disruption

SINGAPORE: About 3,000 bets received double the winning payouts after Singapore Pools’ IT system was disrupted on Wednesday (Feb 11).

In a notice on its website on Thursday, Singapore Pools said its IT system was unavailable from 6am to 9am on Wednesday because of technical issues.

“The disruption has since been resolved and systems are operating normally,” it said, adding that the disruption was not a cyber incident and no customer data was affected.

“About 3,000 cases experienced double settlement of bets, which led to winners receiving double the winning payouts through their online accounts,” said Singapore Pools.

It said it was notifying these online customers and recovering the erroneous payouts.

About 13,000 bets placed online or at retail outlets were also not successfully registered in the system, said Singapore Pools.

“Singapore Pools will refund the stakes and honour any winnings,” it added.

It will contact online customers, while retail customers may contact 6786 6688 for assistance.

“Efforts are continuing to identify affected customers. We regret the inconvenience caused and will continue to work on addressing any affected customers,” Singapore Pools added.