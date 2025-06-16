Singapore public holiday dates for 2026 released, with 6 long weekends

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Jun 16) released the dates of Singapore's public holidays for 2026, with six long weekends.

Six of the public holidays next year fall on Friday or Sunday.

Three public holidays fall on a Friday:

Good Friday (Apr 3)

Labour Day (May 1)

Christmas Day (Dec 25)

Three public holidays fall on a Sunday:

Vesak Day (May 31)

National Day (Aug 9)

Deepavali (Nov 8)

The following Mondays will be a public holiday.

The other holidays are:

New Year's Day (Jan 1)

Chinese New Year (Feb 17 and Feb 18)

Hari Raya Puasa (Mar 21)

Hari Raya Haji (May 27)

Employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic rate of pay, in addition to their gross rate of pay for that day, said MOM.

Employers and employees may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day, it added.

Employers also have the option of granting time-off-in-lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, for working on a public holiday for the following group of employees: Workmen earning more than S$4,500 (US$3,500) a month; non-workmen earning more than S$2,600 a month; and all managers and executives.