Singapore re-elected to governing body of UN aviation agency ICAO

SINGAPORE: Singapore was successfully re-elected to the council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Saturday (Sep 27).

The elections took place at the 42nd session of the ICAO assembly in Montreal, Canada, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said in a press release on Sunday.

Singapore was first elected to the governing body of the United Nations (UN) aviation agency in 2003, at an extraordinary assembly session that was convened to fill three new council seats.

"Singapore was successfully re-elected at the subsequent triennial assembly sessions," said MOT.

Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, Jeffrey Siow led the Singapore delegation to the ICAO assembly.

"Singapore is honoured to be re-elected to the ICAO council. The strong international leadership by ICAO, with support from member states and industry, will enable governments, industry and international organisations to work together to address challenges ahead," he said.

He added that Singapore also stands ready to work with all stakeholders and partners to contribute to these efforts for the benefit of all states.