Singapore road construction firms face delays, rising costs amid bitumen shortage

PLUGGING SUPPLY GAPS

For many contractors in Singapore, securing sufficient bitumen has become increasingly challenging in recent months.

Local firm United E&P said its bitumen supply fell by around 50 per cent in March, creating what it described as the worst disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We do a lot of projects, mainly for public roads and also runways,” said its general manager Koh Chan Swee.

“So in a sense, we need to speak to the agencies and also our customers on which projects we must prioritise.”

The firm has explored sourcing bitumen from suppliers in China to plug supply gaps, but said costs remain prohibitively high for now.

It is also hoping a government co-funding scheme for bitumen purchases will be extended beyond this month as market pressures persist.

Analysts warned that the supply bottleneck is unlikely to ease anytime soon.

Ms June Goh, senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities, said only certain heavier crude oil grades can produce bitumen that meets industry specifications.

“These flows are now totally shut off,” she said, adding that the challenge is also compounded by competing refinery priorities.

“There is a hard choice to make – whether to make bitumen or to make fuel oil – and fuel oil is also required in the market.”