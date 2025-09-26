Singapore signals tougher stance on drink driving with review of alcohol limits

SINGAPORE: The authorities are reviewing the legal alcohol limits for motorists as part of efforts to better deter drink driving.

This was said by Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday (Sep 25) in a parliamentary reply to MP Poh Li San (PAP-Sembawang) about other forms of punishment for the offence, beyond imprisonment and licence suspension.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, added that the authorities will announce details when ready.

The current limit is no more than 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, or nothing above 80mg of alcohol for every 100ml of blood.

At present, a first-time offender convicted of drink driving may be fined between S$2,000 (US$1,546) and S$10,000, be jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

A repeat offender may be fined between S$5,000 and S$20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

First-time offenders will also be disqualified from driving for a minimum period of two years, and repeat offenders will be disqualified for at least five years.