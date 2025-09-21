Singapore traffic police pilot new breathalyser with accurate results that can be used as evidence in court
The current handheld breath analyser serves only as a preliminary screening tool, and a second breath test must be conducted using another machine to produce reliable results.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's traffic police have begun piloting a new breathalyser that produces accurate results which can be used as evidence in legal proceedings.
The operational trial for the new device, called the handheld breath evidential analyser, started earlier this month on Sep 5, as part of ongoing efforts to combat drink driving, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday (Sep 21).
The new breathalyser, made in collaboration with Singapore's Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), is a portable device that measures alcohol concentration in exhaled breath.
The current device used by traffic police - known as the handheld breath analyser - serves only as a preliminary screening tool, said SPF.
At present, when police officers have reasonable cause to suspect drink driving or related offences, they use the handheld breath analyser to conduct breath tests on motorists. The analyser would indicate if the driver had either failed or passed the test.
Those who fail will then be arrested and taken into custody, where they will be subject to a second breath test using a different machine.
While this other machine produces results reliable enough to be used in court, it is bulky and cannot be handheld, said police.
The latest breathalyser hence improves operational efficiency by allowing officers to conduct accurate testing at scene and eliminating the need for a second breath test, said Superintendent Muhammad Firdaus Abdul Raub, traffic police's head of operations.
It also ensures more accurate measurements are taken before alcohol levels diminish, SPF said in its media factsheet.
"Members of the public can expect to see traffic police officers using this new equipment during traffic enforcement operations," SPF added.
The legal alcohol limit remains unchanged - no more than 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, or nothing above 80mg of alcohol for every 100ml of blood.
The number of people arrested for drink driving increased by 6.6 per cent to 1,023 between January and July this year, said police. This is up from 960 during the same period in 2024.
THE NEW BREATHALYSER IN ACTION
In the early hours on Saturday, members of the media got a chance to see how traffic police officers used the new breathalyser during an enforcement operation against drink driving.
At a roadblock set up along Upper Cross Street in Chinatown, officers scanned motorists in passing vehicles. They flagged some over to assess possible cases of drink driving, and also directed a few to pull over to the side for further checks.
CNA spotted at least four cars pulling over during the one hour spent on the ground with traffic police.
As part of the trial for the new device, drivers were first tested for their alcohol levels using the current handheld breath analyser during the enforcement operation.
A 43-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, who registered failed results, were arrested on the spot for suspected drink driving. They were then brought over to be tested again, this time with the new breathalyser.
They were asked to blow into the new device, which recorded the exact alcohol level in their breath. Officers then printed out the results and got the suspects to acknowledge and sign a slip of paper.
The two arrested individuals were then escorted to police cars and removed from the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.
Those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol can be jailed up to 12 months, fined between S$2,000 (US$1,560) and S$10,000, or both.
In the case of a second or subsequent conviction for drink driving, one can face a fine between S$5,000 and S$20,000, and be jailed for up to two years.
Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.
"Driving under the influence of alcohol is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act," said police, adding that they do not condone drink driving and will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who do so.
They also advised members of the public not to drive if they intend to consume alcohol and to opt for other forms of transport such as taking a taxi or private-hire vehicle or public buses and trains.
They can also choose to engage the services of a valet or designate a non-drinking driver to send them home.
"All motorists are reminded to abide by traffic laws to keep the roads safe for everyone. Traffic police will continue to strengthen our enforcement capabilities to take egregious motorists to task," SPF said.