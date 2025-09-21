Singapore traffic police pilot new breathalyser with accurate results that can be used as evidence in court

SINGAPORE: Singapore's traffic police have begun piloting a new breathalyser that produces accurate results which can be used as evidence in legal proceedings.

The operational trial for the new device, called the handheld breath evidential analyser, started earlier this month on Sep 5, as part of ongoing efforts to combat drink driving, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday (Sep 21).

The new breathalyser, made in collaboration with Singapore's Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), is a portable device that measures alcohol concentration in exhaled breath.

The current device used by traffic police - known as the handheld breath analyser - serves only as a preliminary screening tool, said SPF.

At present, when police officers have reasonable cause to suspect drink driving or related offences, they use the handheld breath analyser to conduct breath tests on motorists. The analyser would indicate if the driver had either failed or passed the test.