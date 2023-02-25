Police report lodged against Singapore Silat Federation finance director over alleged salary irregularities

SINGAPORE: A police report has been filed against the finance director of the Singapore Silat Federation (SSF) after irregularities relating to salary payments to some of the coaches under the sports body were uncovered.

Sport Singapore (SportSG) said in a statement on Saturday (Feb 25) it had recently received feedback alleging that there were irregularities in SSF's finance practices.

A probe was launched and investigations discovered there "was cause for serious concern", SportSG added.

The statutory board, which is under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, then arranged a meeting to inform SSF's management committee of the findings, leading to further action being taken.

SSF confirmed on Saturday that it had filed a police report against its finance director two days earlier. The individual, who was not named, has since been suspended.

"SSF will fully cooperate with the authorities in their investigations," the federation said.

"We will also work closely with SportSG to minimise the impact of this incident on the coaches and athletes in the silat fraternity. During this period, we will continue to support our athletes in their training and competitions.

SSF added it will "take this opportunity to review our internal processes and strengthen the system".

SportSG also said it will work with SSF to ensure that the training and competitions of silat athletes are not impacted by the incident.

Both SSF and SportSG added that as the case is under investigation, they could not share further details.