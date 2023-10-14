Speculation linking Singapore Sports School student's death with COVID-19 vaccination untrue, irresponsible: MOH

SINGAPORE: Speculation that the death of a 14-year-old Singapore Sports School student is linked to COVID-19 vaccination is "untrue and irresponsible", said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Oct 14).

Secondary 2 student Pranav Madhaik died on Wednesday after he felt unwell during a 400m fitness time trial on Oct 5.

On Saturday afternoon, the school revealed that the cause of death was cardiac arrest with antecedent cause of congenital malformation of coronary vessels.

"Based on the Ministry of Health’s vaccination records, the student had received his last dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine more than 18 months ago," said the ministry.

"About 60 strokes and heart attacks happen every day, with or without COVID-19 vaccinations. It is highly irresponsible to link the two.

"For an unvaccinated person, the risk of COVID-19 infection leading to severe illness, far outweighs that of vaccination."