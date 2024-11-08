Logo
Singapore

Singaporean student, 25, stabbed to death in Brussels; two suspects identified
Sint-Pietersstraat, a street in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Google Street View)

08 Nov 2024 01:04PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2024 01:18PM)
SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Singaporean student died in Brussels after he was stabbed in the early hours of Thursday morning (Nov 7).

Local police were called to the scene at 2.30am where they found the man with a stab wound to the abdomen. 

The police provided first aid until the arrival of emergency services. The victim was later taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's office said in a statement. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Singaporean, who had been studying in Belgium, had been approached by two teenagers. 

A "discussion" later led to the fatal stabbing, said the authorities. 

Both teens, aged 18, have been identified as suspects and detained. Their homes have also been searched.

According to local reports, the victim had been spending an evening out with two other students at Sint-Pietersstraat, a street in central Brussels, when they were harassed by two people.

The Bruzz news platform said the Singaporean student was again approached by the suspects later on when he was alone, with one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing him. 

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's office said at this stage of the investigation, the exact circumstances of the facts "must still be clarified".

"In the interest of this investigation, no further comments will be made."

CNA has contacted the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information. 

Source: CNA/fh(zl)

