Singapore targets Texas, opens 4th US trade office

SINGAPORE: Singapore has opened a new overseas centre in Austin, Texas, stepping up efforts to expand its companies’ footprint in the United States and tap opportunities in sectors such as technology, manufacturing and energy.

The Austin Overseas Centre, launched on Tuesday (Apr 14), is Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) fourth in the US and its first outside the coastal cities of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The launch was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. EnterpriseSG Chairman Lee Chuan Teck, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson were in attendance.

The centre will provide Singapore companies with the latest market intelligence, networks and advisory services to facilitate market expansion, EnterpriseSG said.

“We see compelling opportunities for Singapore companies in Texas’ large and vibrant economy,” said Mr Lee.

“Through our new Austin office, EnterpriseSG is building a network with local partners and opening new pathways to participate in their technology, manufacturing and energy sectors.”

Highlighting growing geoeconomic fragmentation, Mr Gan stressed that remaining open and building deeper partnerships with trusted economies allows Singapore to "build capabilities that no single economy can develop alone, and allow our economies to remain competitive".