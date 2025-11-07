Singapore, Thailand sign rice trade agreement to boost food security
The deal ensures a stable rice supply for Singapore while expanding market access for Thai farmers.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and Thailand signed a rice trade agreement on Friday (Nov 7) that will strengthen food security for Singapore while expanding export opportunities for Thai farmers.
The memorandum of cooperation was inked during Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's first official visit to Singapore since taking office in September. It follows a similar deal inked with Vietnam last month.
Under the agreement, Thailand will support the sale of rice to Singapore on “mutually agreed terms” upon request by the Singapore government. Both countries have also committed to keeping rice trade “open, transparent and mutually beneficial”, while avoiding “unnecessary restrictive measures”.
The deal was signed by Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Thailand’s Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun. The exchange of the memorandum of cooperation took place in the presence of both prime ministers.
"This is a win-win agreement which will ensure a stable supply of rice for Singapore, while opening up new market opportunities for Thai producers," said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
Singapore imports more than 90 per cent of its food supply. Rice is a dietary staple and Thailand is one of its major suppliers.
COOPERATION ON HEALTH
Also on Friday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Singapore Health Services (SingHealth) and Thailand's Department of Medical Services. The agreement aims to build the capabilities of Thai healthcare leaders to support an ageing population.
The collaboration will be spearheaded by Changi General Hospital, a public tertiary hospital under SingHealth.
Singapore and Thailand also have ongoing collaborations, including a carbon credits agreement signed in August, and a partnership to combat scams.
Mr Anutin’s visit comes as the two nations mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
"Over these 60 years, we have forged a relationship built on trust, respect and
deep friendship. Our ties today are deep and resilient, and our bilateral relations are in excellent shape," Mr Wong said during a joint press conference with Mr Anutin.
Mr Wong added that the two countries share strong economic links, with rising trade and investment flows. Singapore was Thailand’s top foreign investor last year. The countries also have longstanding defence cooperation and frequent exchanges involving students, officials and communities.
Commenting on the new areas of cooperation, Mr Wong said: "They show that while Singapore-Thailand relations are already mature and multifaceted, there remains tremendous potential for us to do even more together."
Mr Anutin said Thailand will coordinate closely on strategic issues to strengthen the effectiveness and resilience of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
"We aim to advance regional economic integration and unlock the potential of over 600 million people in ASEAN," he added.
It will also explore partnerships to improve connectivity in areas such as road, rail, sea as well as digital and energy within the region, and is "ready to serve" as a regional logistic hub, said the Thai prime minister.