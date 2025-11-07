Singapore, Thailand sign rice trade agreement to boost food security

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Thailand signed a rice trade agreement on Friday (Nov 7) that will strengthen food security for Singapore while expanding export opportunities for Thai farmers.

The memorandum of cooperation was inked during Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's first official visit to Singapore since taking office in September. It follows a similar deal inked with Vietnam last month.

Under the agreement, Thailand will support the sale of rice to Singapore on “mutually agreed terms” upon request by the Singapore government. Both countries have also committed to keeping rice trade “open, transparent and mutually beneficial”, while avoiding “unnecessary restrictive measures”.

The deal was signed by Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Thailand’s Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun. The exchange of the memorandum of cooperation took place in the presence of both prime ministers.

"This is a win-win agreement which will ensure a stable supply of rice for Singapore, while opening up new market opportunities for Thai producers," said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Singapore imports more than 90 per cent of its food supply. Rice is a dietary staple and Thailand is one of its major suppliers.