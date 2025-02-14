Singapore's traveller volume in 2024 surpasses pre-COVID levels; land crossings hit all-time high

SINGAPORE: The number of travellers entering and leaving Singapore in 2024 increased by nearly 20 per cent from the previous year, surpassing 2019 pre-COVID levels, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Feb 14).

ICA cleared more than 230 million travellers in 2024, up from around 192 million passengers in 2023 and exceeding the 217.3 million recorded in 2019.

The increase was largely due to a rise in land checkpoint crossings, which accounted for more than 75 per cent of total traveller volume.

On Dec 20, 2024, land crossings reached a record high, with over 562,000 travellers passing through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in a single day.

Last year, ICA introduced several new processes to strengthen border security and streamline immigration clearance. This includes passport-free clearance at major checkpoints for Singapore residents and automated clearance for all foreign visitors.

As of Jan 31, about 47 million travellers have cleared immigration without having to present their passports.

“Singapore is likely the first in the world to achieve automated clearance for all travellers,” ICA said in a press release.

“With the full roll-out of passport-less clearance at Changi Airport, the average clearance time for each traveller has been reduced by 60 per cent, from 25 seconds to 10 seconds,” it added.