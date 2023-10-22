Singapore, UAE sign MOUs in areas like green economy, climate change and AI

SINGAPORE: Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in areas like green economy, climate change, and artificial intelligence on Sunday (Oct 22).

The signings were witnessed by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Mr Lee's visit to the UAE from Saturday to Sunday was the last leg of his official trip to two Gulf states which started on Tuesday. Prior to the UAE, Mr Lee visited Saudi Arabia.

Mr Lee was received by President Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Following a ceremonial welcome ceremony, Mr Lee called on President Sheikh Mohamed who hosted lunch in his honour.

Both leaders reaffirmed the bilateral relations and the strong cooperation under the Singapore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership (SUCP) signed during then-Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Singapore in February 2019.

They also noted the positive outcomes of the 14th Abu Dhabi Singapore Joint Forum (ADSJF) and the 3rd Singapore – UAE Joint Committee (SUJC) which were held earlier this year, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Sunday.

Mr Lee and President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday also exchanged views on regional and international developments including the recent tensions in the Middle East.

“As small states and hubs in our respective regions, Singapore and the UAE share a mutual interest in promoting multilateralism and a rules-based world order,” MFA said.

Both leaders agreed that there was scope to do more in emerging areas such as the green and digital economies, the ministry added.

The two leaders also released a joint statement on climate cooperation, where they, among other things, recognised the urgent need to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature goal of the Paris Agreement within reach.



They emphasised in the statement the importance of mobilising new finance to protect and sustainably use nature and forests, including mangroves, in critical basins, in line with national plans and priorities.