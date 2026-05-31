Singapore woman dies in Bhutan after falling ill on hike down from Tiger’s Nest Monastery

SINGAPORE: A woman from Singapore died in Bhutan on Saturday (May 30) after feeling unwell during a hike to the famed Tiger's Nest Monastery.

The monastery - a sacred Buddhist temple complex perched on a cliffside 3,120m above sea level - is one of Bhutan's most iconic tourist sites.

She was part of a Chan Brothers tour group that departed on May 26, said the travel agency in response to CNA queries, adding that the woman had been participating in scheduled activities before the incident.

The woman was descending from the monastery when she told an accompanying guide that she was feeling unwell.

Immediate assistance, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, was administered on site while emergency arrangements were activated, Chan Brothers said.

The woman was subsequently taken to Paro Hospital.

"We are in contact with her travelling companion and family members and are extending full support during this difficult time," said Chan Brothers, adding that relevant authorities, including the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Singapore Embassy, have been informed.



"As investigations and medical procedures including a post-mortem examination are ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this stage," Chan Brothers said.



"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the deceased."

According to Chan Brothers, the woman was travelling on its Bhutan Smart Saver itinerary and was part of a tour group comprising 16 travellers, including herself.

CNA understands that a local tour operator was involved and has reached out to the operator and MFA for more information.