Singaporean part-time actor and family of three charged over Johor mall brawl

A Singaporean part-time actor and family of three were charged in Malaysia’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (Dec 24) for fighting in a shopping mall and police station in Johor Bahru.

A video of the brawl at a shopping mall in Jalan Serigala on Sunday was widely shared on social media, showing the suspects throwing punches at each other and in the process damaging retail signage.

The fight had allegedly broken out after the wife of one of the suspects called out the other man for running into and spilling beer on her, according to Malaysian media outlet The Star.

Later that same day, while one of the suspects was filing a report at the Larkin police station, the other man attacked him, leading to another fight.

The two men were later taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital and treated for minor injuries, local media Malay Mail reported.

Actor P. Suresh, 46, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt towards businessman Chua Chin Heng, 56, at the shopping mall in Johor Bahru, The Star reported.

Chua; his wife Loe Sou Peng, 55; and their son Axl Chua Kai Jun, 27, pleaded not guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to Suresh.

If found guilty, they would each face up to one year of imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

The court allowed the family of three to be released on bail of RM5,000 each with one Malaysian surety and set Jan 27, 2026, as the next mention of the case, Malaysian media outlet Bernama reported.

Suresh was fined RM1,500.

Suresh and Chua were also jointly charged for fighting at the police station later that same day.

Suresh pleaded guilty, while Chua pleaded not guilty.

The offence carries a maximum prison sentence of up to six months, a fine of up to RM500, or both.

The court ordered Suresh to pay a fine of RM400 or one month’s imprisonment in default.

The court also set bail for Chua at RM4,000 in one Malaysian surety and fixed Jan 27, 2026, for the next mention, Bernama reported.