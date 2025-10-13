Man who hired girlfriend as his maid to extend her stay in Singapore gets jail

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who hired his girlfriend as his maid on paper in order to help her extend her stay in Singapore was sentenced to three weeks' jail on Monday (Oct 13).

Faizal Farid, a 45-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to the controller of work passes under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

A second charge of allowing his girlfriend to be a part-time babysitter, which amounted to aiding her in being a self-employed foreigner without a valid work pass, was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Faizal entered into a romantic relationship with Filipina Sotto Jennie Villaron, now 37, in 2021.

Jennie was working as a migrant domestic helper on a valid permit at the time.

In early February 2024, Jennie told Faizal that her employer wanted to let her go. She asked if she could transfer her employment so that she could be hired under Faizal's name and validate her stay in Singapore.

Faizal agreed on Feb 28, 2024 and submitted an application for a domestic helper to the controller of work passes for a work permit.

In the application, he declared that he would employ Jennie as his domestic helper, even though he had no intention of doing so.

A work permit was issued to Jennie on Mar 9, 2024.

For almost four months from early March 2024 to early July 2024, Jennie stayed at Faizal's home "as his girlfriend" for four to five nights per week. She did not perform any domestic helper duties at his home, the prosecutor said.

Instead, Jennie worked as a babysitter for someone else and spent two to three nights per week at that location.

Faizal was aware of this and facilitated the arrangements by giving his consent for her to work as a babysitter while maintaining a work permit under his name, the court heard.

The Ministry of Manpower prosecutor sought four weeks' jail for Faizal, while defence lawyers Mr Anil Singh Sandhu and Mr Nurhan Sufi sought two weeks instead.

Mr Anil said Faizal has been divorced since 2008 and has been the sole caregiver to his only son.

The operations technician supports himself and his son, and met Jennie in 2021 during the COVID-19 period, said the lawyer.

Jennie was sentenced to three weeks' jail on Sep 1 for her part in the sham arrangement.

IT WAS JENNIE'S IDEA: DEFENCE

Mr Anil said Faizal "makes no excuses" for the mistake he has made, but said it was Jennie who suggested the idea and Faizal initially rejected her.

However, he "regrettably" gave in to her after she made further pleas.

While Jennie performed household chores at Faizal's home, these were done in her capacity as his girlfriend and not as a domestic helper, the lawyer said.

Faizal also paid Jennie S$700 (US$540) per month, although he gave her more at times, and he paid the required levy until Jennie's work permit was cancelled, said Mr Anil.

He said his client acted "not out of greed or intent to exploit, but out of a misguided desire to help someone he loved".

The consequences of the offence have already "severely impacted" Faizal's life, as Jennie will not be allowed re-entry into Singapore after serving her jail time and this is "likely to strike a death knell" to their relationship, which they had intended to formalise, said Mr Anil.

Jennie was the mastermind behind the offence and received financial gains from her babysitting job, whereas Faizal did not receive any financial benefit, said the lawyer.

The judge said that, in view of the three weeks' jail Jennie had received, Faizal should receive at least three weeks' jail and imposed the same.

For making a false statement to the controller of work passes, Faizal could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.