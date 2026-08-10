72-year-old Singaporean man rescued after being kidnapped in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who was kidnapped in Malaysia has been rescued after his family alerted the authorities over concerns for his safety.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Monday (Aug 10) that the 72-year-old was successfully rescued by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) on Friday in the state of Kedah.

This was made possible following “close collaboration” by the police of both countries, said SPF.

The Singapore police said the man had travelled on his own to Malaysia on Jul 26.

“His family subsequently alerted the SPF after being concerned for his safety, including after receiving information on Aug 4 indicating that he may have been kidnapped in Malaysia and that a ransom had been demanded for his release,” said SPF.

SPF then immediately sought the assistance of their Malaysian counterparts and shared relevant information.

“The RMP subsequently mounted operations that led to the rescue of the man. The SPF supported the investigative effort from Singapore and worked closely with the man’s next-of-kin, providing them with support and assistance.”

The man is safe following his rescue and has received the necessary medical attention.

Based on preliminary investigations by the Royal Malaysia Police, the suspects allegedly used social media and online platforms, including Telegram, WeChat and Badoo to establish acquaintances with potential victims.

They would then invite the victims to meet in person under various pretexts, including going on holiday, employment opportunities or socialising.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Julius Lim, who is also director of the Criminal Investigation Department, said that the SPF appreciates the RMP for their swift action and close cooperation.

"This operation is a reflection of the strong and longstanding partnership between the SPF and RMP, and our shared commitment to keep our communities safe."

The SPF advised members of the public to exercise caution when interacting with people they have met online, especially when they do not know the person well and are invited to meet in person or travel overseas.