Singaporeans in Indonesia advised to e-register with MFA amid Anak Krakatau eruption

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta on Monday (Sep 7) advised Singaporeans in Indonesia to e-register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if they have not already done so, amid disruptions caused by the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau.

The volcano has been erupting since Friday, with volcanic ash affecting parts of Indonesia and disrupting flight operations at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and other airports.

It also advised travellers to contact their travel insurance providers to understand their coverage and options for assistance or claims arising from the disruption.