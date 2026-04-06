Singapore’s first 3D concrete printed pedestrian bridge to be built in Jurong

The method also provides greater flexibility to create more geometries and distinctive architectural designs that would be difficult to achieve using conventional construction methods.

However, LTA noted that 3D concrete printing remains an “emerging technology” for infrastructure.

“This project is a pilot to assess its feasibility on specific applications in infrastructure implementation, and we will continue to explore its potential through further trials where appropriate, while keeping abreast of developments and opportunities.”

TESTING

Working with Witteveen+Bos, LTA designed the pedestrian bridge to comprise 10 concrete segments. The segments will be assembled and threaded with steel cables running through openings along the length of the bridge.

Anchored into concrete blocks at both ends, the cables will then be tightened in a process known as post-tensioning, compressing the segments together to form a bridge deck.

A scale model, half the width of the actual bridge at 10m by 2.5m, was tested using water-filled tanks to assess its performance against safety and strength requirements.

Responding to queries from CNA, Allan Yeo, LTA's deputy director of street design and infrastructure technology, said that the load capacity of the pedestrian bridge is the same as that of a typical pedestrian bridge.

Eighteen water tanks of approximately one metric tonne each were used to test the scale model, he added.

“Testing of the scale model has been completed, and data collected from the sensors will now be analysed to validate theoretical design calculations and to ensure structural integrity,” LTA said.

“If results are favourable, we will proceed to construct the full-size bridge, which will undergo similar assessments before opening,” the authority added.