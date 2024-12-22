SingPost sacks three senior executives, including group CEO, over mishandling of whistleblower’s report

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post has fired three of its senior executives after a probe into a whistleblower’s report found “grossly negligent” behaviour in their handling of internal investigations.

As part of disciplinary proceedings, SingPost terminated the employment of its group chief executive officer (GCEO) Mr Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer (GCFO) Mr Vincent Yik and chief executive of the company’s international business unit (CEO-IBU) Mr Li Yu.

SingPost said in an SGX filing on Sunday (Dec 22) that it commenced investigations after a whistleblowing report was filed earlier this year about the group’s non-regulated international e-commerce logistics parcel business.

The report alleged that there were manual entries of certain delivery status codes by the International Business Unit Operations. These were for international transhipment parcels which the company had agreed to deliver under an agreement with one of its largest customers.

These manual entries were allegedly done without basis or supporting documentation and with the intention of avoiding contractual penalties under the agreement.

Following an investigation, disciplinary proceedings were brought against three managers who were directly involved in the matter. It was found they had committed serious breaches of the company's code of conduct, SingPost said. They have been sacked and a police report made against them, it added.

A whistleblowing report on the same matter was also sent to the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, said SingPost.

External professional advisers were engaged to review and assess the matter independently of management.

SingPost said that the three senior executives were found to be “grossly negligent” in relation to their handling of internal investigations into the whistleblowing reports and renewal of the related agreement.

They also had “omitted to consider material facts that compromised their decision-making and/or failed to perform their duties responsibly and reliably”.

Given the seriousness of these lapses and findings, SingPost said its board lost confidence and trust in the judgment of the three senior executives and in their ability to perform their duties towards promoting and protecting the interests of the company.

Mr Phang and Mr Yik have indicated that they will “vigorously contest” their termination, said SingPost.

The company also said that postal services in Singapore will not be affected.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.