SingPost names Singtel veteran Mark Chong as new CEO

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) has appointed telecommunications veteran Mark Chong as its new group chief executive officer, effective Nov 1, the company announced on Thursday (Sep 25).



The move marks "an important milestone" in SingPost's ongoing transformation to become a leading logistics and e-commerce player, it added.



Mr Chong, 62, joins from Singtel, where he is currently the group chief corporate officer, a role he took up at the start of the year. He has spent 28 years at the telco and is also a board member of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.



He will take over leadership of SingPost’s executive management team, which includes group chief operating officer Neo Su Yin, group chief financial officer Isaac Mah, and chief legal officer and company secretary Jonathan Ooi.



SingPost chair Teo Swee Lian said Mr Chong's track record in managing large-scale operations and driving technological transformation made him a strong fit to help the postal and logistics group achieve its transformation goals.



"I am honoured by the opportunity to lead SingPost at this pivotal time and look forward to working with SingPost’s talented team," said Mr Chong.



"By leveraging technology, I am confident we will chart a new and sustainable path forward."

Mr Chong will fill the gap left behind by Mr Vincent Phang, who was dismissed as group CEO in December 2024 for alleged mishandling of a whistleblower's report, along with group chief financial officer Vincent Yik and the head of its international business unit Li Yu. In January, Mr Phang stepped down from the company's board of directors.



Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost employs about 3,000 people and serves customers in more than 220 destinations worldwide.