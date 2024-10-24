Singtel advises users to restart devices after some report mobile connection issues

SINGAPORE: Singtel advised its customers to restart their devices on Thursday (Oct 24) after some reported problems with their mobile connection.

The telco said at around 10am that it was aware that several of its users were experiencing intermittent connectivity issues.

"Please power off and power on your devices to resume connectivity," it said in a Facebook post.

At around 1.50pm, it said a "very small number" of customers were still having issues and repeated its advice to restart their devices to restore connection.