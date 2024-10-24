Singtel advises users to restart devices after some report mobile connection issues
The disruption comes less than a month after the telco was hit with an hours-long landline outage.
SINGAPORE: Singtel advised its customers to restart their devices on Thursday (Oct 24) after some reported problems with their mobile connection.
The telco said at around 10am that it was aware that several of its users were experiencing intermittent connectivity issues.
"Please power off and power on your devices to resume connectivity," it said in a Facebook post.
At around 1.50pm, it said a "very small number" of customers were still having issues and repeated its advice to restart their devices to restore connection.
Outage tracking website Downdetector showed users starting to flag issues with their signal or mobile connection from around 5am on Thursday.
More than 900 reports were made by 9.45am. The number of reports made began to taper off as the day wore on.
Thursday's incident comes less than a month after an hours-long Singtel landline outage disrupted calls to emergency services, healthcare institutions, banks and businesses. The 999 and 995 hotlines were also affected during the incident.
Singtel said then that the landline outage was an “isolated incident” with no evidence that it was cyber-related.