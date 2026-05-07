Law passed to allow Singtel special discounted shares to be transferred to holders’ CDP accounts
Members of Parliament supported the move, but raised concerns over possible scams and the creation of designated accounts for those who currently do not have CDP accounts.
SINGAPORE: A law allowing Singtel special discounted shares to be transferred from the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board to shareholders' Central Depository (CDP) accounts was passed on Thursday (May 7).
Tabled last month, the CPF (Amendment) Bill allows shareholders to hold and manage these shares directly. According to CPF and Singtel, 615,000 Singaporeans hold the shares, and about three in five have individual CDP accounts.
Members of Parliament (MPs) supported the move, but raised concerns over possible scams and the creation of designated accounts for those who currently do not have CDP accounts.
The youngest holders of special discounted shares are above 50 years old.
MP Patrick Tay (PAP-Pioneer) asked what measures are in place to protect shareholders from scammers who may exploit the transfer exercise.
MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) added: "Of particular concern is the heightened risk of scams and mis-selling. Once these shares are directly owned and easily tradable, they become a potential target."
MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) also asked if the changes could inadvertently open up less savvy Singaporeans to scam risks.
The Singtel Special Discounted Shares (Singtel SDS) scheme has achieved its objective, as CPF members who purchased them have made significant gains. Hence, the Central Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill will update a legacy arrangement by transferring Singtel SDS from the CPF Board to the individual or designated CDP accounts of SDS holders. This allows those who prefer to keep their Singtel SDS to manage their shares directly. Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash, who highlighted the key features of the bill in parliament on Thursday (May 7), also outlined the options available. For those who prefer to keep their Singtel SDS, the shares will be automatically transferred to the CDP accounts. The transfer is planned for November 2026. Those who prefer not to retain their Singtel SDS may sell them and receive the sale proceeds either in their CPF Ordinary Account or in cash. SDS holders have ample time - of around seven months to decide. Those who do not wish to make a decision now will still have the option to sell at any point in future.
In response, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said such concerns are legitimate and important, adding that multiple layers of safeguards have been built into the transfer exercise to prevent potential scams.
Among the measures, personalised notification letters containing each shareholder's specific details will only be sent to their verified address on record, ensuring that individualised information is directed solely to the intended recipient, he said.
The authorities have identified over 20,000 shareholders who may need greater assistance, Mr Dinesh said.
As part of outreach efforts, accessible physical touchpoints are available for those less comfortable with digital platforms.
These include a dedicated hotline, as well as Singapore Post branches and CPF Service centres across Singapore.
Key publicity collaterals and notification letters have also been translated into vernacular languages to ensure those comfortable in their mother tongue can access important information "clearly and easily", added Mr Dinesh.
The Singtel Special Discounted Shares scheme is a legacy scheme, as many Singaporeans who bought the shares would be seniors now, said MP Fadli Fawzi. However, there are several aspects of its implementation that warrant closer scrutiny, he said in parliament on Thursday (May 7). Firstly, if the intent is to give shareholders true ownership and control, then enabling them to hold these shares in regular individual Central Depository accounts would seem more consistent with that goal. Secondly, only a select list of brokers has been authorised to facilitate the sale of these shares and lower-cost options were not included in the list.
DESIGNATED ACCOUNTS
For those who have CDP accounts, their special discounted shares will be automatically transferred to these accounts.
Shareholders who do not have accounts will have their shares transferred to designated CDP accounts created in their names. This transfer is planned for November.
From Apr 8, subsidiary legislation was changed to waive CPF’s withdrawal conditions for the sale of the shares. This means that those who hold the shares and choose to sell them can withdraw the proceeds in cash, Singtel and the CPF Board said previously.
Shareholders who wish to sell can do so either online, in person at SingPost branches or through select SGX brokers. The payment will be made to the shareholders’ registered bank account with the CPF Board.
As of the end of April, 13 per cent of the shareholders, or around 83,000, have sold their shares, said Mr Dinesh.
In response, Mr Dinesh said that this decision was made recognising that not everyone needs an individual CDP account, particularly those who do not intend to trade or hold other shares.
The government also cannot open individual CDP accounts on behalf of shareholders because doing so requires them to complete comprehensive compliance screenings, including tax residency declarations and risk appetite assessments, he added.
The Singtel special discounted shares scheme was introduced in October 1993, when Singtel became a publicly listed company.
Through the scheme, Singaporeans who were CPF members could buy Singtel shares at a discounted price during its IPO in 1993 and again in 1996 using their CPF funds.
The shares, sold in two tranches in 1993 and 1996, are also known as ST "A" shares and ST2 shares respectively.
At the time, the CPF Board was appointed as the trustee for Singtel’s special discounted shares. The scheme was introduced as part of the government’s plans to make Singapore a share-owning society, giving Singaporeans a greater stake in the country.
Singtel is the first and only company that sold shares through this scheme, with more than a million Singaporeans buying shares at the time.
Mr Dinesh said the special discounted shares scheme has already achieved its intent of building up the assets of CPF members.
"This move also reflects how far we have come since the scheme's inception," he added.
"With the transfer, SDS (special discounted shares) holders will benefit from greater control, and those who do not wish to participate in the transfer can also choose to realise the capital gains that they have made over the decades."