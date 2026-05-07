Law passed to allow Singtel special discounted shares to be transferred to holders’ CDP accounts

SINGAPORE: A law allowing Singtel special discounted shares to be transferred from the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board to shareholders' Central Depository (CDP) accounts was passed on Thursday (May 7).

Tabled last month, the CPF (Amendment) Bill allows shareholders to hold and manage these shares directly. According to CPF and Singtel, 615,000 Singaporeans hold the shares, and about three in five have individual CDP accounts.

Members of Parliament (MPs) supported the move, but raised concerns over possible scams and the creation of designated accounts for those who currently do not have CDP accounts.

The youngest holders of special discounted shares are above 50 years old.

MP Patrick Tay (PAP-Pioneer) asked what measures are in place to protect shareholders from scammers who may exploit the transfer exercise.

MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) added: "Of particular concern is the heightened risk of scams and mis-selling. Once these shares are directly owned and easily tradable, they become a potential target."

MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) also asked if the changes could inadvertently open up less savvy Singaporeans to scam risks.