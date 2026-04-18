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Singtel, StarHub, M1, MyRepublic customers report issues with broadband services
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Singapore

Singtel, StarHub, M1, MyRepublic customers report issues with broadband services

Singtel, StarHub, M1, MyRepublic customers report issues with broadband services

A stock photo of a modem with an internet connectivity issue. (Photo: iStock)

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18 Apr 2026 01:16PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2026 01:58PM)
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SINGAPORE: Customers of Singtel, StarHub, M1 and MyRepublic reported issues with broadband services on Saturday (Apr 18), with Singtel saying that the issues may have been caused by "construction activities”.

Outage tracker Downdetector showed spikes in reports for all four at about 10.45am, with reports continuing to be made subsequently.

The majority of the reports were on broadband services, according to Downdetector data.

In a Facebook post at 11.45am, Singtel said: "We are aware that some customers may be experiencing issues accessing their fibre broadband services.

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"We understand it may be related to some on-site construction activities (that are) affecting all operators.

"Our engineers are investigating."

In a statement on its website last updated at 1.15pm, NetLink Trust, which owns and operates the passive fibre network infrastructure of Singapore's Nationwide Broadband Network, said that it had experienced a fibre service outage which has affected some broadband services in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol.

"Approximately 3,000 end-user connections may be affected by this incident," it said on its website.

"If your service is affected by the incident, we apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience while we work with your internet service providers to restore your service as soon as possible."

Source: CNA/kg
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