Singtel, StarHub, M1, MyRepublic customers report issues with broadband services

SINGAPORE: Customers of Singtel, StarHub, M1 and MyRepublic reported issues with broadband services on Saturday (Apr 18), with Singtel saying that the issues may have been caused by "construction activities”.

Outage tracker Downdetector showed spikes in reports for all four at about 10.45am, with reports continuing to be made subsequently.

The majority of the reports were on broadband services, according to Downdetector data.

In a Facebook post at 11.45am, Singtel said: "We are aware that some customers may be experiencing issues accessing their fibre broadband services.

"We understand it may be related to some on-site construction activities (that are) affecting all operators.

"Our engineers are investigating."