Six Indonesian men arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore

SINGAPORE: Six Indonesian men, aged between 23 and 29, were arrested early on Sunday (Dec 21) for entering Singapore illegally, the police said in a news release.

The Police Coast Guard (PCG) detected a wooden craft with the six men on board at about 12.35am. They were at sea off Tanah Merah within Singapore Territorial Waters.

The PCG intercepted the craft and arrested the six Indonesian men for unlawful entry into Singapore.

Preliminary investigations revealed the men had intended to enter Singapore illegally via the boat to seek employment, said the police.

They will be charged in court on Monday. If found guilty, they could each face a jail term of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane.

Commander of the Police Coast Guard, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Ang Eng Seng commended his officers for their vigilance and teamwork.

He added that the PCG will continue to take firm action against immigration offenders to protect Singapore's territorial waters and coastal borders from crimes and security threats.