Six Indonesians jailed, caned for trying to re-enter Singapore illegally on sampan

SINGAPORE: Six men who had been sent back to Indonesia after immigration breaches tried to re-enter Singapore illegally on a sampan, but were caught when it sank.

On Monday (Jan 26), they were sentenced to jail terms of one year to one year and nine months, and between four and 10 strokes of the cane.

The six Indonesians are 23-year-old Asrarudin, 28-year-old Brick, 25-year-old Hardi, 27-year-old Ismaun, 24-year-old M Amrin and 29-year-old Muamar Iman.

Each man pleaded guilty to two charges of entering Singapore illegally and unlawfully returning to Singapore after removal.

Their plan started in November 2025, when Asrarudin went to Batam. He met an acquaintance there and expressed his intention to enter Singapore illegally to look for work.

Asrarudin's acquaintance offered to connect him with others who wanted to enter Singapore illegally, and gave him Hardi, Ismaun, M Amrin and Muamar Iman's contact details.

Asrarudin also approached his friend Brick, whom he knew wanted to go to Singapore illegally as well.

The group agreed to buy a sampan from a Facebook seller for 15 million rupiah (US$900) and split the cost among themselves.

On Dec 20, 2025, they met at a beach in Sekupang on Batam, where the sampan was delivered at about 6pm.

They boarded the vessel and left for Singapore, with Asrarudin steering.

The journey took several hours as this was the first time Asrarudin had operated a vessel, and the sea conditions were harsh.

After midnight on Dec 21, 2025, Singapore's Police Coast Guard was instructed to scan the waters off Tanah Merah as a suspicious vessel had been seen in the area.

At about 12.40am, officers saw the wooden sampan, which was about 10m long. They pursued it with their patrol boat's blinkers and siren activated.

Asrarudin tried to evade the police by manoeuvring the motorised sampan between anchored vessels in the area.

But water started to enter the sampan, causing it to sink. The officers eventually rescued the men while the sampan sank completely.

The six men were arrested and found to have been previously repatriated from Singapore to Indonesia between 2022 and 2025.

They had been told that they needed to get permission from the Controller of Immigration if they wanted to return to Singapore, and had accepted and acknowledged their ban notices.

The prosecutor called for heavier sentences for the men with prior convictions, arguing that their previous punishments did not deter them from reoffending.

Brick, who got the heaviest sentence of one year and nine months' jail and 10 strokes of the cane, has five previous convictions for immigration offences – the highest among the men.

The punishment for entering Singapore illegally is up to six months in jail with at least three strokes of the cane or a fine of up to S$6,000 (US$4,700).

The punishment for unlawfully entering Singapore after removal is one to three years in jail and a fine of up to S$6,000.