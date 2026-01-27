SkillsFuture tightens approval and funding renewal requirements for about 9,500 courses

SINGAPORE: SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) has tightened the guidelines for training providers seeking course approval and funding, the statutory board announced on Tuesday (Jan 27).

Since Dec 31 last year, new courses have been assessed under two approval routes, and stricter funding renewal requirements have been applied to existing ones.

These new guidelines apply only to courses that develop skills currently in demand for a person’s current job or profession. Courses focused on emerging skills or those that equip individuals for a “substantially different” job are not affected.

SSG said the changes aim to encourage training providers to work more closely with enterprises and develop training that is aligned with industry needs.

The new requirements will apply to about 9,500 courses across 500 training providers, said SSG.

Currently, SSG-supported courses are funded in two tiers. Courses that support emerging skills or career switches receive up to 90 per cent funding, while those focused on skills currently in demand for existing roles receive up to 70 per cent, depending on the course applicant’s age.

TWO APPROVAL ROUTES

New courses can be approved through two routes. The first is based on a list of skills identified by SSG as supporting “good growth jobs” and important to Singapore's economy. At least 50 per cent of the skills delivered by the course must appear on this list.

Alternatively, courses can be recognised under regulatory or professional development frameworks endorsed by designated course endorsement bodies. These bodies back mandatory skills-based training or Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ)-accredited programmes required by government agencies or appointed entities.

Training providers seeking funding renewal for existing courses must meet new benchmarks related to course relevance and quality.

For courses to be eligible for funding renewal from Dec 31, 2025, at least 40 per cent of the course participants must be sponsored by employers.

“This serves as an indication of industry relevance as such courses are demanded and required by employers and companies,” said SSG.

In addition, from Jun 1 this year, courses must achieve a minimum 75 per cent response rate in the Training Quality and Outcomes Measurement (TRAQOM) survey and must not fall into the lower quantile of TRAQOM quality ratings.

These course renewal eligibility conditions aim to maintain continuous course quality, it added.