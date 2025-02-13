Forget going back to school, make learning modules accessible and affordable for adults, says Chan Chun Sing
Customising education for adults is even more complex than tailoring it for schoolchildren, says the Education Minister.
SINGAPORE: Instead of returning to traditional classrooms, institutions of higher learning should focus on making education modules more accessible and affordable for a wider audience, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing.
The government has "a lot of things" it wants to do for continuous education and training, he said in an interview with CNA looking back at educational policies during the current term of government.
"Nobody is going to go back to school. But how can we make our modules much more digestible, accessible for even people who don't necessarily come back and learn. They only come back for the discussion, for the group work," he said.
Institutions must challenge themselves to rethink their approach to delivering educational content so that more people can upskill without being in school, Mr Chan added.
Beyond encouraging Singaporeans to embrace lifelong learning for more than just economic value, industries also need to adapt.
Companies "cannot just keep looking for people", Mr Chan said.
He shared the example of an "enlightened" employer who initially feared that upskilled workers would be poached but later realised that the real risk was having employees who were not sought after at all.
"We need to grow our people and we need to train our own workforce. Never be afraid to coach them."
The government is also looking to expand research into adult pedagogies – how adults learn best.
While institutions like the National Institute of Education and National Institute of Early Childhood Development study how schoolchildren and young learners develop, Mr Chan hopes the Institute of Adult Learning, in collaboration with the Singapore University of Social Sciences, will take the lead in adult education research.
Technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence-driven programmes, are also reshaping the landscape. AI can now generate personalised training plans in just 45 minutes.
Despite the Ministry of Education's efforts in offering more customisation for students in school, customising education for adults remains a greater challenge, Mr Chan said. He called on universities to play a more active role, noting that they have an "avalanche of information" that could be leveraged.
"I want them to know that you are the privileged group. You are the more able group, and it's important for you to contribute," said the Education Minister.
He has asked institutes of higher learning to track how many students return for further education after graduation.
This is the real "acid test" of whether the institute's modules are relevant, he said.
"If adults in their working life say that I'm prepared to spend the financial resources, commit the time to come back to learn something from you, it must say something about the kind of courses that you are doing."