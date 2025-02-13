Forget going back to school, make learning modules accessible and affordable for adults, says Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Instead of returning to traditional classrooms, institutions of higher learning should focus on making education modules more accessible and affordable for a wider audience, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing.

The government has "a lot of things" it wants to do for continuous education and training, he said in an interview with CNA looking back at educational policies during the current term of government.

"Nobody is going to go back to school. But how can we make our modules much more digestible, accessible for even people who don't necessarily come back and learn. They only come back for the discussion, for the group work," he said.

Institutions must challenge themselves to rethink their approach to delivering educational content so that more people can upskill without being in school, Mr Chan added.

Beyond encouraging Singaporeans to embrace lifelong learning for more than just economic value, industries also need to adapt.

Companies "cannot just keep looking for people", Mr Chan said.

He shared the example of an "enlightened" employer who initially feared that upskilled workers would be poached but later realised that the real risk was having employees who were not sought after at all.

"We need to grow our people and we need to train our own workforce. Never be afraid to coach them."