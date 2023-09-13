Man charged with 'cruelly terrifying birds' after shooting pellets at them with a slingshot

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Wednesday (Sep 13) after shooting pellets at birds and causing damage to a kitchen window of a unit at a Housing Block flat in Jurong West Street 61.

Yu Xueyao, 36, was handed three charges at the State Court. They were for animal cruelty, committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of others, and possessing an offensive weapon - a slingshot with a capability to launch a projectile.

The Singaporean is said to have shot a bird with a slingshot loaded with a projectile on Feb 11 this year between 11.30am and 1pm.

The projectile then caused a window of a second-floor unit to be damaged, valued at about S$250 (US$183), according to a charge sheet.

Yu is also accused of "cruelly terrifying birds" by shooting projectiles at them with a slingshot.

His case was adjourned to Oct 11 in part to allow him time to deal with the issue of restitution, according to court records.

The police said on Tuesday that they were alerted to a damaged kitchen window on Feb 11.

“It was believed that the damage to the kitchen window was caused by the impact from projectiles fired,” police said then.

Officers established Yu's identity and arrested him on Apr 24.

An assortment of clay and metal pellets, two catapults and a metal figure which was used for target practice were seized as case exhibits. Photos provided showed a small hole in a glass window.